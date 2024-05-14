North Yorkshire Police say Asher Hetherington-Newton has been missing from his home in York since 4pm on Sunday (May 12).

A police spokesman said: "Since then he's been seen at 9pm on Monday (May 13) in Thornton Le Dale, and it's thought he may be in the rural areas of Thornton Le Dale, Whitby or Scarborough.

"Asher is white, 6ft 3" tall with a broad build, very short dark hair and designer stubble. He is thought to be carrying a black rucksack, with B and M bags, other carrier bags, and is possibly wearing a camouflage jacket.

"We’re growing increasingly concerned for Asher’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

"Asher if you are reading this, please get in touch with someone, we just want to know that you are safe.

"If you believe you have seen Asher, or have information that could assist police, please contact us as a matter of urgency by calling 101. If you know his immediate whereabouts, please call 999."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240084301 when passing on information.