EMERGENCY services have gone to the scene of a crash in a village near York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb went to Holtby following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision, at around 4pm today. (May 14)

A spokesperson for the service said: “One person was trapped in a vehicle.

“Crews worked to stabilise the vehicle and allowed access for paramedics.

“The incident was then left with the Ambulance and Police.”