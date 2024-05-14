EMERGENCY services have gone to the scene of a crash in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from York and Acomb went to Holtby following a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision, at around 4pm today. (May 14)
A spokesperson for the service said: “One person was trapped in a vehicle.
“Crews worked to stabilise the vehicle and allowed access for paramedics.
“The incident was then left with the Ambulance and Police.”
