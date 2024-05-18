Those who like the things that go bump in the night are set to be entranced as The Witches Coven returns, descending upon York on June 14.

Hosted by Hocus Pocus Tiny Hotel, just off Shambles, the event returns for its second year with an exciting evening of everything all things magic, mystery, and spooky.

Guests can expect to walk into the ‘realm of the supernatural’ with sage burning and ‘complimentary elixirs’ at the ready, before the day’s events are set to begin.

From live music and puppet performances from Tatwood Puppets to immersive tours around the five uniquely themed and decorated rooms, led by York’s own Mad Alice from The Bloody Tour of York and with surprises at every twist and turn, attendees are set for a full day of all things witchy.

There also will be a costume contest, with prizes for the best-dressed attendees, before the group make their way out of the hotel and into the city centre where they’ll be able to explore some of York’s most haunted locations.

Co-owner of Hocus Pocus Tiny Hotel and event organiser Camelia Andrei said: "It’s completely free! All ages, genders, and mystical creatures are welcome to join in.

“Last year was the first event, and the overwhelming response spurred us to go all out for The Witches Coven 2024. It’s a celebration of the diversity of our community and the power of coming together to embrace our shared love of all things weird and wonderful."

In addition to the Coven’s own spooky goings on, all attendees will also receive exclusive discounts across the city for events, attractions, shops, bars, and restaurants – ensuring the magic of York can be extended past the day of the coven.

Vincent Roberts, co-owner and event organiser, expressed his appreciation saying: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the York local business community for their enthusiastic involvement and generous support, making this experience possible for everyone.

“To show our support for this amazing community, a portion of the event’s profits will provide Christmas hampers for York’s homeless this year. Any donations to this cause during the event will also be warmly welcomed.”

For more information on what is set to be an ‘unforgettable evening filled with dark magic and ancient wonders within the walls of York’, visit the Facebook event.