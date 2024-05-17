Simon Michael Hughes is “perhaps fortunate they didn’t shoot him”, York magistrates heard.

Mel Ibbotson, prosecuting, said the 47-year-old with a history of making threats with knives, went to the military site on Fulford Road just after midnight on April 18.

The entrance to Imphal Barracks, York

He tried to push the barracks gate open and when the guard refused him entry, started complaining about the Government and asylum seekers.

Then he told the guard he “could jump through the window and cut your throat”, said the prosecutor.

He added: “I could also jump through that window and bite your ……. throat out.”

The soldiers called in police and Hughes, who was drunk , was arrested.

His previous convictions include two for making threats with a knife.

READ MORE:

His solicitor Craig Robertson said: “He is perhaps fortunate they (the soldiers) didn’t shoot him.”

Hughes had not brandished the knives or shown them to the soldiers.

“He made some unpleasant comments to soldiers, but it is clear this is a man wandering around in drink,” he said. “They didn’t really see him as a particular threat.”

Hughes, who was remanded in custody after his arrest, and gave his address as the Peasholme Centre for the homeless, pleaded guilty to two offences of carrying knives in public and one each of racially aggravated words or behaviour, being drunk and disorderly, possession of cannabis and a public order offence.

Because he had four previous convictions involving knives and weapons, magistrates were told he had to be locked up for at least six months on each knife offence unless they believed there were exceptional reasons not to.

Simon Michael Hughes

Magistrates gave him a 40-week prison sentence but suspended it for 18 months on condition he does six months’ alcohol treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must also pay a £80 fine, a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

They declared that the exceptional reasons were that the soldiers were not in danger because they were in the guardroom and that the guard detail had known that, and Hughes had serious mental health problems that were not improving.

They said they wanted Hughes to stop being a risk to the public and believed he was prepared to take the chance and get himself rehabilitated.

Ms Ibbotson said Hughes told police he had drunk a bottle of whisky and couldn’t remember how he got to the barracks.

“Asked if he intended to attack any soldier, his response was quite adamantly no,” she said.

The knives and cannabis were found when Hughes was searched on arrest.

Mr Robertson said Hughes had had an “unpleasant” life and was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and post traumatic stress disorder. He had been sexually abused as a child and had had family tragedies.

He was on psychiatric medication but didn't always take it and when he didn't he drank.

One of the knives was a craft knife he used for splitting matchsticks and the other he used for cutting up his food.