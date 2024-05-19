The charity’s York animal home was recently presented, out of the blue, with 48 - yes, 48 - guinea pigs.

“After some panicked phone calls to other RSPCA branches we were able to transfer some to a few different ones, for which we were so grateful!” said a member of staff at the animal home.

However, the animal home still has seven guinea pigs they need to find good homes for.

Three are un-neutered males - Alister, Oz and Viktor - who the RSPCA would like to rehome together.

There are also two pairs, who will also need to be rehomed as twosomes.

One is a pair of young brothers called Bob and Nigel; the other a pair of neutered males called Parker and Jessie.

“These gorgeous Himalayan guinea pigs have not been socialised very well before coming to the centre so they are still learning to trust people,” the staff member said.

“They are sweet boys who have come on leaps and bounds since arriving here at the centre.

“They will need experienced guinea pig owners who will help them overcome their insecurities.

“We are looking for adopters who will keep the guinea pigs inside in a suitable-sized penned-off area during the winter and then be able to have some suitable access to outside during the summer months.”

The RSPCA stresses that Guinea pigs are a huge responsibility - and need more care and time than people often think.

“The decision to adopt guinea pigs should not be taken lightly and lots of research should be done before adopting them,” the staff member said.

“Gone are the days where guinea pigs were kept in hutches in the garden. But staff at the centre will be happy to discuss accommodation needs with any potential adopters.”

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find out more, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk