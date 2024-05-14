Planet Food won the 'Outstanding Alumni Contribution to Social Responsibility' at the Making a Difference Awards in Manchester.

Planet Food York co-founder Rosie Baker graduated from the University of Manchester in 2005, making eligible to enter the university event.

The group, which operates from the Southlands Community Centre, on Bishopthorpe Road had its entry endorsed by York St John University’s Institute of Social Justice.

She said: “We congratulate everyone at Planet Food and thank them for contributing to our students' LIving Lab projects, sharing our values and aims for building a better food system."

Rosie said: “Everyone who works, volunteers, supports and enjoys 0-waste produce from Planet Food, deserves this award together.

“We challenge industrial, wasteful food systems, we reduce carbon, we bring health and happiness to local people - I am very proud of all the team has done and this award shows your true value."

The University of Manchester is number one in the UK and Europe and number two in the world for social and environmental impact (Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023) relating to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.