The York Older People's Assembly's (Yopa) is staging its next Open meeting on Monday May 20 at 2pm at Friends Meeting House, Friargate.

The assembly says all are welcome to join the gathering – both members and non-members.

Alison Semmence, Chief Exec at York CVS, will be joining the meeting to talk about “York CVS: At the heart of the system”.

YOPA is one of the many organisations in York which participate in the events organised by YCVS to help the voluntary sector build up its service.

Janet Wright, the Chair of Healthwatch York, will be updating the assembly on the latest news and events affecting health services in York.

HealthWatch York is your way to influence local health and social care services – hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries, Home care services and many others.

Jim Cannon, Yopa Chair, said: “Both of these topics are about voluntary services in York so if you want to find out more for either yourself or somebody else, come along and join in. Bring a friend and ask your questions or set out your views. Refreshments will be available.”