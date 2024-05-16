Children and staff at Hempland Primary School in Heworth have been celebrating the start of construction on their brand new building, as contractors broke the ground on the development.

Plans to construct the new two-storey building for the school in Whitby Avenue were approved by City of York Council’s planning committee last November and works to ready the site for construction have been taking place since the new year.

The planning application, which was reported on by The Press, put forward designs of the two-storey building, which was to be built on the grounds of the current school before the site is then demolished.

Render of how the new build will look (Image: Planning documents)

The new facility will house the same amount of pupils and staff, totalling at 420 and 60 respectively. There will also be an eventual increase in parking spaces.

Head teacher, Abbie Innes said: "Everyone is really excited for the work on our new school to officially start.

"We’re looking forward to seeing the new building take shape in the weeks and months ahead and the many opportunities it will provide for our pupils and staff moving forward."

The development comes after Hempland successfully secured a place on the government’s school rebuilding programme - which carries out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects in schools and colleges across England.

From the left: Declan Storey, Site Manager and Mark Gibson, Project Manager from ISG Construction, John Hattam, Chair of Pathfinder Multi Academy Academy Trust's Board and Hempland Primary School's Headteacher Abbie Innes with pupils (Image: Supplied)

The school’s current building has "reached the end of its functional life" and will therefore be completely rebuilt under the Department for Education led programme.

Tang Hall Primary school is another Pathfinder MAT school that is taking part in the same programme.

Both the school and the trust have been working closely with the Department for Education and their contractor, ISG Construction.

John Hattam, chair of Pathfinder’s trust board, said: "We are delighted that Hempland’s new build has reached this very important milestone.

"On behalf of the trust, I would like to thank everyone involved for their hard work and determination in getting the project to this point."

The new school will provide state of the art facilities, including a main hall, kitchen, library, staff room and reception area along with classrooms, cloakrooms, toilets and offices.

ISG project manager, Mark Gibson, said: "The team are delighted to be working on delivering the new primary school.

"The positive start is testament to the school’s pragmatic and collaborative partnership in enabling the construction sequence. With enabling and key drainage works now complete, we can move forward on program to the main building construction."

The new building is being constructed behind the current school avoiding the need for any temporary accommodation during construction. Once the new school has been opened, the old building will be demolished to make way for an early years play area and landscaping.

Work on the project is due to be completed by Autumn 2025.