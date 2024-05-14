Kids Planet has acquired Turnbridge Day Nursery in East Cowick, between Goole and Snaith.

The deal further expands the national group’s presence and adds to its offering in East, North and West Yorkshire.

Turnbridge Day Nursery opened in 2003. It operates from a large, beautiful property, with a homely charm and a longstanding team.

Clare Roberts, CEO at Kids Planet, said: “I am excited to welcome Turnbridge into the Kids Planet family. The nursery fits well into our group, coming with a well-established team and quality education and care indoors and out. We look forward to supporting the whole team and families moving forward.”

Kids Planet Day Nurseries was founded in 2008 and has grown to 191 settings with 4,000 employees, across the UK through a combination of acquisition and greenfield developments.

The company says its focus continues to be acquiring existing nursery settings that fit with its values for the highest quality in childcare and seeking development opportunities to build geographical presence.