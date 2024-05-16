Ian Morris, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash on the A6055 at the Leeming Lane junction with Stapley Lane, near Pickhill, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

North Yorkshire Police previously said the crash involved a Ford Focus.

Coroner Jon Heath opened an inquest into Mr Morris’ death on Tuesday (May 14) at Northallerton Coroners’ Court.

He said the Ford Focus “collided with the rear of the pedal cycle” causing Mr Morris to come off it.

Mr Morris, from Bedale, died of neck injuries, the coroner said.

Mr Heath adjourned the hearing to a later date.

'Well-known and loved' member of the community

Mr Morris’ family described him as a “well-known and loved member” of the Bedale area.

“We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Ian. He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather, a well-known and loved member of the Bedale area who loved both his golfing and cycling,” they said in a statement through North Yorkshire Police after his death.

North Yorkshire Police previously said a woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A force spokesperson said after the hearing that no one has been charged in relation to the incident.