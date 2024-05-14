The York jobcentre is highlighting how the Leeds charity Smart Works is helping the work coaches get people into work.

The praise comes despite the latest quarterly figures typically show a growing claiming count.

In April, the York claimant count was 2,365, up 60 or 3.1% on the same period last year. The number of over 50s was 525, however, down 35 or 6% on a year ago.

Ryedale has seen a sharper increase of 100 or 15% to 680 over the year overall. The over 50s saw its total increase 24 or 14% over the year.

In Selby, the claimant count increased 55 or 5% to 1220 over the past year, with the number of over 50s making up 15 of this (up 5%).

Overall, in Yorkshire and Humberside the claimant count was 97,000, up 14,000 on the quarter, but down 13,000 on the year. The unemployment rate was 3.6%, up 0.2% on the quarter and down 0.4% on the year.

Wendy Mangan, Employment & Partnerships Manager for York and North Yorkshire, said: “York Jobcentre has been working closely with Smart Works. This is a fast-growing UK charity that dresses and coaches unemployed women across Yorkshire for success at their job interview. They empower each woman by giving her the clothes and the confidence she needs to succeed”.

“After visiting Smart Works, 69% secure a job within a month, gaining financial independence and transforming their lives. Clients are referred from the region’s job centres”.



Lottie Roberts, Outreach and Communications Manager at Smart Works Leeds said: “It is a great pleasure to work in collaboration with York Job Centre to support women into work. It is a privilege to build on the fantastic work the job centre do to prepare their claimants for employment.

“By offering a bespoke coaching and dressing service, we are able to give women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment and change the trajectory of their lives.”

Lottie added: “York Jobcentre have hosted us for workshops, invited us to jobs fairs and are one of our most engaged partners. Thank you’

Mel was referred to Smart Works by the Employer Engagement Team at York Jobcentre after securing a job interview.

She said: “Smart Works were so welcoming and helped me select a free, high-quality interview outfit and then provided me with 1:1 interview coaching.

“This really boosted my confidence for the interview. They also provided me with a capsule wardrobe when I was offered the job after a successful interview! I’m so grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the Smart Works team.”

Jobseekers can learn more about Smart Works by speaking to their Jobcentre Work Coach