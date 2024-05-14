Heavy rainfall has hit York today (May 14). The Met Office explained that as the jet stream heads northwards and brings warmer weather, it also brings high pressure and rain with it.

After three days of sunshine, a further couple of days of rainfall is forecasted to follow.

For York Racecourses' opening event of the season, the Dante Festival, rain is expected to fall tomorrow, and briefly on Thursday (May 16).

Despite the forecast, and already wet conditions underfoot, the racecourse is eager to get their season underway.

A spokesperson for York Racecourse said: "It’s like Christmas Eve on the Knavesmire, with the team looking forward to welcoming back both the horses and the racegoers.

"It wouldn’t be a Yorkshire summer without a little liquid sunshine, our forecasts are showing it warm and largely dry for racing itself, from Wednesday lunchtime.

"The stands and canopy over the champagne terrace offer shelter from a passing shower, with many places also offering a view of either live action or a giant screen."

The Dante Festival will run from May 15 to 17, gates open at 11.15am each day. The races will be broadcasted on both ITV and Racing TV.