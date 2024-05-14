THE show is set to go on for the Dante Festival at York Racecourse despite torrential rain, organisers say.
Heavy rainfall has hit York today (May 14). The Met Office explained that as the jet stream heads northwards and brings warmer weather, it also brings high pressure and rain with it.
After three days of sunshine, a further couple of days of rainfall is forecasted to follow.
For York Racecourses' opening event of the season, the Dante Festival, rain is expected to fall tomorrow, and briefly on Thursday (May 16).
Despite the forecast, and already wet conditions underfoot, the racecourse is eager to get their season underway.
READ NEXT:
- North Yorkshire town has one of 27 new designated outdoor swimming spots
- York brothers to cycle more than 60 miles a day for charity
- Soaring rents and high interest rates spark York 'housing affordability crisis'
A spokesperson for York Racecourse said: "It’s like Christmas Eve on the Knavesmire, with the team looking forward to welcoming back both the horses and the racegoers.
"It wouldn’t be a Yorkshire summer without a little liquid sunshine, our forecasts are showing it warm and largely dry for racing itself, from Wednesday lunchtime.
"The stands and canopy over the champagne terrace offer shelter from a passing shower, with many places also offering a view of either live action or a giant screen."
The Dante Festival will run from May 15 to 17, gates open at 11.15am each day. The races will be broadcasted on both ITV and Racing TV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here