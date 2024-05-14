Beverly House on Shipton Road, next to Homestead Park, is being regenerated by Harrogate-based Inglehurst Property into 21 luxury homes.

The whole development, featuring three new buildings, is due for completion by the year end.

Stephensons has been appointed to market the one, two and three bed properties with prices starting from £295,000.

Inglehurst Property acquired the site from the Joseph Rowntree Founding after gaining planning permission in 2021.

Originally constructed in the late 19th century, Beverley House became a family residence for the Rowntree’s factory manager and later served as offices for the Joseph Rowntree Trust and the Local Government Ombudsmen.

In a tribute to such heritage, the three new buildings have been named Appleton House, Seebohm Lodge, and Homestead View, while the site as a whole is now known as Beverley Court. Beverley House will keep its historic name.

Matthew Newton from Inglehurst Property said: “We are really excited with the progress to transform this magnificent building into bespoke homes that are all unique.”

Oliver Newby from Stephensons added: “These stunning new homes are in an unparalleled location, on the doorstep of Homestead Park, and close to everything that Shipton Road has to offer.

“They offer the epitome of luxury lifestyle, and the development seamlessly blends the revitalisation of the original Beverley House with the creation of new apartments, complementing the history of the site.

“We have received significant ‘off market’ interest in the properties, with reservations already being made."

Designed by award-winning York-based architect Vincent & Partners, the development features homes surrounding a communal courtyard with ‘unsympathetic’ additions removed from the Victorian building and three new buildings erected.

For details, go to: www.BeverleyCourt-York.co.uk