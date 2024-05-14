North Yorkshire Police appealed for the owner of the dog, with the breed named by the force, to come forward following the incident which took place in Knaresborough on Tuesday, April 30, between the hours of 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses or for the owner of the dog to make contact so we can discuss the incident.”

North Yorkshire Police asked anyone with information to email jessica.jordan@northyorkshire.police.uk or call the force on 101 and ask for Jessica Jordan.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Please quote reference 12240075720 when passing on information.