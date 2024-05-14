The attack, which happened at around midnight on Ouse Bridge, February 24, left one of the victims unconscious.

North Yorkshire Police said they have been investigating the incident, and want to speak to a group of men pictured by CCTV - as they believe they may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

Police would like to speak to the men in the image, as they may have information that can help their investigation (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Those who can help, are asked to email Graeme.Potts@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 757, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240035719 when passing on information.