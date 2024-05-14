Walking to get my paper at 6.30 on Tuesday morning - just before the rain started - I heard a cuckoo calling from near the Foss Fairy Trail.
A short while later a second cuckoo replied from near St John’s University.
It seems summer’s officially arrived.
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
