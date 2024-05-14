Not so much for the shop fronts as for the car whose nose was peeping into shot.

Older readers would recognise it as a Bradford-built Jowett Javelin, this model produced from 1947 to 1953. The Javelin was joined in 1950 by the open-top sports variant the Jupiter.

Both models enjoyed international sporting success, the latter winning their class at Le Mans for three consecutive years.

As an long time Jowett enthusiast, I suggest the owner of the car photographed had good taste not only in his/her love of Wrights pork pies, but also in their choice of motor car!

Geoff McAuley, Galtres Avenue, York