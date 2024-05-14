So the West is his mortal enemy, is it?

He has very conveniently forgotten the sacrifices of the aid convoys during the Second World War, all so that Russia could defend itself against Nazi Germany.

Numerous lives were lost, plus 85 merchant ships and 16 Royal Navy warships.

The convoys were attacked from the skies and under the sea, all to help Russia.

How quickly Putin chooses to forget. It’s nothing to do with imagined threats. It’s all about him.

I’ve said it before - Putin IS the most dangerous man in the world.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York