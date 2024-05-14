Hutton-le-Hole was praised for its “good looks” including its “pillowy village green” and "white picket fences" – not to mention its “firm sense of reality” and plenty to explore.

The publisher commented on its latest guide: “Britain has no shortage of eye-catching villages, but a combination of good looks, convenience for day trippers and a few influential endorsements can be enough to turn what was once a peaceful retreat into an overtourism battleground inundated with selfie stick-wielding tourists from April till October.

“For the Cotswolds, think Castle Combe and Bourton-on-the-Water; for Cornwall, there’s Polperro and Mousehole – all now exist largely to serve tourists, not residents.

“Fortunately, there are still plenty of beautiful but uncrowded British villages that do retain their authentic character, where medieval pubs and churches remain the beating heart of the community, and where welcoming shopkeepers stock treats from local producers. Here are 30 of the best, chosen by experts from across the country.”

You can see all the 30 greatest villages in Britain here.

Why is Hutton-le-Hole one of Britain’s greatest villages?





The Telegraph commented: “The North York Moors, with its windswept moorland riven by plunging valleys, has plenty of becoming villages to catch the eye: Goathland (TV drama Heartbeat’s heartthrob), sweet Rosedale Abbey, time warp Lastingham...

“But Hutton-le-Hole combines its good looks – pillowy village green, white picket fences, babbling beck, creeper-covered cottages – with a firm sense of reality.

“Sheep graze the greens, volunteers help at the Ryedale Folk Museum, and the village hall organises community events (the annual duck race is a favourite).”

5 Perfect Spots for a Summer Staycation

It added: “Explore the excellent Folk Museum’s collection of 20 reconstructed vernacular Yorkshire buildings, which includes a 1950s village shop (spy the Izal medicated loo paper and Sunlight soap).

“Watch chocolates being made at The Chocolate Factory, find hand-turned wood items, glassware and jewellery at Greenwood Crafts, pick up picnic treats from The Old School House Deli and Bakery or, on sunny days, relax with a drink outside The Crown Inn.”

The Chocolate Factory currently has a 4.5/5 rating on Tripadvisor out of 128 reviews.

A recent visitor posted: "We visited during a driving tour of the North Yorkshire Moors.

"What a fabulous little shop in the midst of an idyllic village.

"So much chocolate on show in the shop and more being made in the little workshop behind the counter.

Recommended reading:

"We were smitten with the free samples and came away with a carrier bag full of artisan chocolates.

"Very friendly and welcoming owner.

"Not many shops can boast a location as pretty as this one. Recommended x"

You can find more information about Hutton-le-Hole including the best places to stay and eat on The Telegraph’s website.