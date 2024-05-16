QueerArts York is returning to the stage at York Pride for the second year running and is seeking local LGBTQ+ performers to join them.

A vibrant hub for queer artistic expression, QueerArts works in collaboration with Jorvik Radio to show off local talent, run workshops, and promote local community activity - helping residents feel more invested in their city.

The stage will be hosted by Adam Coggin and Ginger Slice. Adam is an experienced presenter, having previously working for Minster FM, and is now a director at Jorvik Radio alongside cohosting Refresh Rewind on a Sunday 12-2PM. Ginger is well known on the York Drag circuit and is cohost on the Robynne & Ginger show on a Sunday 6-8PM.

Lou Bartley Sophocleous, Community Coordinator at QueerArts York said: "We are so excited to provide a platform for local LGBTQ+ artists to showcase their talents and share their stories at York Pride

"We are committed to uplift voices from our community and celebrate diversity through the power of art."

A volunteer smiling in the QueerArts tent (Image: Provided)

For those not quite ready to take to the stage solo, they also offer alternative events such as the QueerArts choir and jive classes for people to hone their skills in a supportive environment. They are also looking for pride volunteers.

The group welcomes applications from singers, dancers, musicians, spoken word artists, and performers of all genres who identify as LGBTQ+. To apply, interested artists are encouraged to submit a video performance along with a short application form. The deadline for submissions is Thursday 16th May and all selected performers will be paid for their contributions.

For anyone interested in taking part, more information can be found on the QueerArts social media platforms (of the same name).