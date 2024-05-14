A 38-year-old woman reported missing from York has now been found.
As The Press reported last night, North Yorkshire Police said Sophie Heginbotham, 38, was last seen in the Tang Hall area of the city at about 6pm on Monday (May 13).
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to locate her."
