North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.40pm on Monday night (May 13) after reports of a fire in Aldborough.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a fire in a residential property.

“The fire was caused by a halogen heater that had accidentally been turned on whilst being too close to the curtains.

“On the arrival of fire crews, the occupant had extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher and water from a kettle.

“Crews removed the curtains from the property and dampened down and cleared smoke logging in the property using a PPV fan.

“Crews administered oxygen therapy to one occupant suffering from smoke inhalation. The occupant was transported to hospital via road ambulance for a precautionary check up.”