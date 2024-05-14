A RESIDENT has been taken to hospital after a fire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 10.40pm on Monday night (May 13) after reports of a fire in Aldborough.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a fire in a residential property.
“The fire was caused by a halogen heater that had accidentally been turned on whilst being too close to the curtains.
“On the arrival of fire crews, the occupant had extinguished the fire using a fire extinguisher and water from a kettle.
“Crews removed the curtains from the property and dampened down and cleared smoke logging in the property using a PPV fan.
“Crews administered oxygen therapy to one occupant suffering from smoke inhalation. The occupant was transported to hospital via road ambulance for a precautionary check up.”
