A TEENAGER missing from home in a York village has been found safe.
As The Press reported on Sunday night (May 12) North Yorkshire Police appealed for help in tracing a 15-year-old girl who had gone missing from Dunnington.
They said they were growing increasingly concerned about Maxine, who was last seen in Dunnington at 4pm on Saturday.
Maxine was described as about 5’8 tall, with red and black hair. She was last seen wearing a jacket with writing on it, long grey sports jogging bottoms and white boots.
A spokesperson for the force has since said: “We have now found her, and thanks to everyone who shared the appeal.”
