North Yorkshire Police say Sophie Heginbotham, 38, was last seen in the Tang Hall area of the city at around 6pm today (May 13).

A police spokesman said: “We are concerned for Sophie’s welfare and are appealing for any information about her location.

“She was wearing white blouse, dark grey hoodie, black trousers and black handbag that was worn on her back.”

Please call us on 101 and provide reference 12240084086.