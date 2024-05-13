North Yorkshire Police say Michael Craggs, 27, is wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a woman, burglary and criminal damage.

A force spokesman said: "The assault and criminal damage happened in Harrogate.

"Craggs has links with a number of areas of West Yorkshire too, including Ilkley, Bradford and Otley, where he is wanted in connection with a burglary.

"He has been recalled to prison and a warrant has been issued for his immediate arrest."

If you have any information about his current location, please call us on 101. If the sighting is immediate, please call 999.

Please give reference number 12240052245 when sharing information.