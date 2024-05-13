North Yorkshire Council hopes that the attraction will reopen to the public in July in time for the summer 2024 season.

Members of the authority’s executive will meet on Tuesday next week (May 21) and hear the results of a three-week tender exercise to find a new short-term tenant for the attraction on a 12-month basis. They will be asked to approve plans for officers to enter into negotiations with a preferred bidder.

North Yorkshire Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Gareth Dadd, said: “We will now work with the preferred bidder who has experience of operating facilities of this nature and will continue to work towards opening in time for the summer season as we promised when we took this site on.”

The council took possession of the site in December last year when Benchmark Leisure Ltd went into administration. To fulfill the aspirations to re-open the facility this summer, the council has been undertaking work to keep the facility in a safe and operational state.

Sited overlooking the seaside town’s North Bay, Alpamare features a wave pool, a splash and play pool, four state-of-the-art slides, two outdoor pools, an alpine themed spa and treatment area, and a café and terrace bar. It was purpose-built in 2016.

Work to find a permanent solution on the future operation of the site will now begin.