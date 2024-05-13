North Yorkshire Police said it happened at around midnight at The Whitby Way Public House, Wellington Road, Whitby, on Saturday, May 11, running into Sunday.

A force spokesperson said there was "an altercation between a man and a woman".

They urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch, adding: "We’re particularly appealing for information about a witness who assisted the woman after the altercation."

Those who can help are asked to email amanda.hizzett@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Amanda Hizzett, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240082904 when passing on information.