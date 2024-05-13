MEMBERS of the public will have the opportunity to glimpse at one of the regions best-kept gardens as part of a village's biennial open weekend.
The Sutton and Huby Gardening Club said that Sutton Park and eight other village gardens will be open to the public for Sutton-on-the-Forest Open Gardens, from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday May 26 and Monday May 27.
Club chairman Derek Jacobs, who is showing his own garden's displays, said: “There’s lots of different styles and people come to gain inspiration for what to do with their own gardens – they might see how others do their seating area, for example.
“If you work away in your own garden, it may very rarely be seen and there’s a lot of hard work goes into it.
“Sometimes it’s a little sad when things of beauty are kept to yourself – it’s a bit like buying a Rembrandt and keeping it above your fireplace and never letting anybody see it.”
The Gardens at Sutton Park were awarded a Gold medal in the 2023 RHS Yorkshire in Bloom Campaign.
Funds raised from Sutton-on-the-Forest open gardens will be distributed between The Brain Tumour Charity, the planned Herriot Hospice in Thirsk and St John’s Ambulance, as well as local good causes.
Derek said over £45,000 has been raised from the open gardens over the years.
On the afternoon of May 26 there will be a brass band on the Green and a stained-glass demonstration in All Hallows, the village church.
Tickets are £7 and cash only, with children under 16 entering for free.
They will be on sale from the gardening club’s stand in the centre of the Sutton-on-the-Forest.
