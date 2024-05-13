North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened in Rawdon Avenue in Tang Hall.

It happened at 5.42pm on Saturday (May 11) and involved two vehicles – a light blue vehicle and a black van.

A police spokesman said: "The light blue vehicle drove off before driver details were provided. The black van followed the blue vehicle however the driver of the blue vehicle then made off from the scene on foot.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us."

Please email david.ellison@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Dave Ellison. Or, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240082693 when passing on information.