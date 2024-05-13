His Majesty first became a Festival Patron in 2009 and has been a keen supporter of the arts charity since then.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the spa town in 2016 as part of Harrogate International Festivals’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

During their visit, the Royal couple enjoyed a festival in a day showcasing the varied work the Festival delivers. They enjoyed special performances by singer Leslie Garrett and clarinettist Emma Johnson, hosted by Julian Lloyd Webber, all previous Young Musicians at the Harrogate International Festivals.

Festivals chief executive Sharon Canavar said: “We are both thrilled and humbled that King Charles is continuing his association with our arts organisation.

“His Majesty first became the Festival Patron when he was the Prince of Wales and we look forward to welcoming him back to Harrogate as we approach our 60th Anniversary.”

The charity's chair Fiona Movley added: "It is a great honour to have the King as a Festival Patron.

“His Majesty’s support means a huge amount to everyone involved with the Festival and it is a proud moment not only for us, but also for the people of Harrogate.”