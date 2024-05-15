The standard i10 is an easy-to-use city car with lots of attributes, and the N-Line brings a bit more attitude to the table.

Hyundai has already enjoyed success through its N division, thanks to the impressive i20 N and i30 N.

The N Line moniker means the i10 isn’t quite so pumped up as its hot hatch stablemates, but it still has plenty of design flourishes to capture attention.

Indeed, this range-topping version has a more dynamic look than the standard i10, including a new grille, daytime running lights, plenty of red accents, 16-inch alloys and twin exhaust tips.

The i10 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces 99bhp and 172Nm of torque, which is good enough to take the vehicle from a standing start to 62mph in 10.5 seconds.

It feels especially sharp through the first three gears, helped by a slick short-throw five-speed manual gearbox, which is conducive to quick gear changes.

The steering is nicely weighted when cornering swiftly, giving the driver the right amount of feel to allow them to position the car very precisely, thereby inspiring confidence when driving on twisty B-roads.

It’s nimble and agile characteristics make it fun to drive when out on the open roads.

Equally, the steering isn’t so heavy as to make the car difficult to manoeuvre in more restricted urban environments.

At a time when petrol prices are rising again, it was pleasing to see the car returning average fuel economy figures of well over 40mpg – not too far shy of the official 52.3mpg statistic.

Even when the engine is worked hard, the fuel consumption doesn’t seem to go up too significantly.

On the motorway, the i10’s driving dynamics were fine, but the cabin didn’t seem particularly well insulated from wind and tyre noise.

Looks-wise, the vehicle benefits from a redesigned grille and bumpers, giving it a dynamic look reminiscent of the i30 N.

The more aggressive front end features a sporty bumper and skid plate and is crowned by a unique N Line grille with red highlights.

The exclusive 16-inch alloy wheels and the LED Daytime running lights highlight the car’s sporty attitude.

The cabin features plenty of red detailing, such as the stitching on the steering wheel, seats and gearstick, with N emblem appearing on the top of the gear stick and stitched into the front seats.

The steering wheel is soft to the touch as it’s wrapped in leather, while the brushed metal pedals add to the sporty vibe.

Otherwise, the interior is more functional than flamboyant, with scratchy plastics used on the dash, inside of the doors and the casing for the handbrake (remember those?).

There’s also a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

The eight-inch touchscreen is sufficient if unspectacular, and you also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other interior updates include blue mood lighting and wireless device charger.

For a car of this size, I found headroom and legroom up front to be very generous, while two adults could also sit in the back with some degree of comfort.

Hyundai i10 N Line

PRICE: N Line from £18,020

ENGINE:1.0-litre 3cyl petrol turbo

TRANSMISSION: Five-speed manual, front-wheel drive

POWER/TORQUE: 99bhp/172Nm

PERFORMANCE: 0-62mph in 10.5 sec and top speed of 115mph

ECONOMY: 52.3mpg and emissions of 123g/km