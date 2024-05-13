Middlethorpe Hall & Spa in York was featured in the highly praised list by editors at Glamour magazine, among 33 other hotels.

They commented on their latest travel guide: “The best hotels in the UK and Ireland should not be underestimated compared to their overseas competitors. Take our word for it.

“Sure, beach holidays and long-distance trips are forever special. But many of us have grown to appreciate the great British staycation over the past couple of years, and there are countless hotels in the UK good enough to make you feel like you’re ~actually away~. Not just a few minutes up the road from your own abode.”

They added: “If you know where to look, that is. The good news? We've been working hard (*ahem*) visiting some of the most luxurious hotels the UK has to offer, in a bid to reveal the very best hotels dotted about England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

“Yep: we’ve literally ventured to every corner of the British Isles – from Edinburgh and Somerset to Yorkshire and the Scottish Highlands – to discover the very best boutique hotels, seaside boltholes, treehouse hotels and country house hotels with golf courses and Michelin-starred restaurants. There’s something for everyone, so consider your UK getaway sorted.”

The Glamour magazine editors wrote about why they love Middlethorpe Hall & Spa: “Middlethorpe Hall is a William III country house built in 1699. It was once home to the famous Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, but today is renowned for its grand rooms and boutique spa - which the welcoming doorman Mark will happily show you around.

“One of the three Historic House Hotels of the National Trust, you'll find it located just two miles from York’s city centre and surrounded by 20 acres of its own beautiful gardens and parkland.

“Be sure to book in for dinner one night during your stay; not only is the service impeccable (shout out to Cedric), but the food is some of the best York has to offer having won multiple awards and rosettes.”

On Tripadvisor, Middlethorpe Hall & Spa has received plenty of positive reviews too, and currently has a rating of 4.5/5.

One recent visitor posted: “Our stay at Middlethrope was nothing short of magical. The grounds are stunning. The house itself is beautiful and comfortable. The food was some of the best I have ever tasted.

“The staff was beyond professional and friendly. The place was quiet the days we were there so they upgraded us on a whim. It felt like true luxury [luxury].

“My friend and I spent a whole day just relaxing at the Estate and would not change a thing. It was the highlight of a trip to England.”

Middlethorpe Hall & Spa is located on Bishopthorpe Road, York, YO23 2GB.