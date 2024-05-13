According to North Yorkshire Police, one person was in the water near Ouse Bridge on Sunday, May 13.

The incident was first reported at 1.30am.

"We alerted the Fire Service and the York Rescue Boat who deployed to the scene along with the Ambulance Service," a force spokesperson said.

Three people were rescued from the water, the police said that two of them were members of the public who entered to try and rescue the initial person.

They added that all three were subsequently taken to hospital as a precaution.