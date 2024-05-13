Police have made an appeal to the owner of a bicycle after an attempted theft.
North Yorkshire Police say the bike – a Specialized model with drop handlebars – is parked at the University of York campus in Heslington.
A spokesperson for the force said: “If you know who it belongs to, please email sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Howarth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12240079574 when passing on information.”
