North Yorkshire Police say the bike – a Specialized model with drop handlebars – is parked at the University of York campus in Heslington.

A spokesperson for the force said: “If you know who it belongs to, please email sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Howarth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12240079574 when passing on information.”