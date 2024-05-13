Four people have been taken to hospital after the crash involving two vehicles on Friday evening.

Four ambulances and a rapid response team were called to scene at 5.20pm.

A police spokesperson said: "Did you witness a serious crash on the A64 on Friday?

"We’re requesting anyone who witnessed the incident on Friday evening gets in touch if they haven’t already spoken to us.

"It happened at around 5.15pm at Barton Hill near the Castle Howard junction.

"Please make contact and share any information by emailing MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk"