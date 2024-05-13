A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital following a serious crash with a car in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened north of Ripon on the A6108 junction with New Lane to Mickley and Kirby Malzeard at around 12.30pm on Saturday, May 11.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A group of motorcycles were travelling along the A6108 from West Tanfield towards North Stainley when one of the motorcycles was in collision with a black Volkswagen Golf.
Read next:
York man wins gruelling 24-day bike race around Europe and Morocco
Two car crash in North Yorkshire town - police appeal for witnesses
Housebuilder will pay for repairs to road in York after years of lorry traffic
"We would like to hear from anyone that may have dashcam footage of the Volkswagen or the group of motorcycles travelling along the A6108.
“Please email paul.buckley@northyorkshire.police.uk”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article