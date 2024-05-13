North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened north of Ripon on the A6108 junction with New Lane to Mickley and Kirby Malzeard at around 12.30pm on Saturday, May 11.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A group of motorcycles were travelling along the A6108 from West Tanfield towards North Stainley when one of the motorcycles was in collision with a black Volkswagen Golf.

"We would like to hear from anyone that may have dashcam footage of the Volkswagen or the group of motorcycles travelling along the A6108.

“Please email paul.buckley@northyorkshire.police.uk”