A meeting of City of York’s planning committee is recommended to approve a scheme in the car park of Vue Cinema on Stirling Road at Clifton Moor.

London-based We are Padel are seeking to construct 5 padel courts with cabin office accommodation on a 1982m2 site. The number of parking spaces by the cinema would reduce from 274 to 181.

If approved, the facility would open from 7.30am to 11pm on Weekdays and from 8am to 11pm on weekends and bank holidays.

A report by council planners explained: “Padel is a comparatively new sport incorporating elements of lawn tennis but with the physical intensity of squash. The sport can be played indoors or outdoors with courts intermediate between squash and tennis courts in size.

“It became very popular with younger players after the COVID pandemic as it could be played outside with minimal physical contact. There are no current formal facilities for the sport in York although other courts besides those within the current proposal are projected.

Their report notes other sports facilities in the area including indoor golf and indoor (bouldering) climbing, so this may be seen as complimentary to the,, possibly leading to linked trips taking in such other businesses.

“The proposal furthermore incorporates a shop related to the sport and a café/seating area for spectators,” it continued.

The report noted the surrounding parking area is substantial and does not reach capacity, even at peak times, so the loss of parking spaces is acceptable for the existing and future uses.

Planning staff concluded: “The proposal seeks permission to develop an area of car parking for a sports use in an area characterised by a mix of employment, retail and leisure related uses.

“The proposal is therefore considered in principle to be acceptable. In highways terms adequate vehicle parking can be provided for the site and subject to any permission being appropriately conditioned to secure cycle parking of an appropriate standard then the proposal is acceptable in highway terms.”

We are Padel has grown from 12 clubs in the Netherlands to having over 130 clubs.

It is growing in the UK, with sites in London, Bristol, Bournemouth and Derby “already proving successful.”

Earlier this year, the thriving Poppleton Community Centre, received planning approval from City of York Council to erect s padel court as part of its expansion plans, which include a new clubhouse and pétanque rings.

Last year, Scarborough RUFC officially opened the east coast’s first dedicated padel centre at its Squash and Racquets Academy.

Surge Padel also opened in Harrogate, with six courts early in 2023.