When pollen levels peak in York, it can stop us from enjoying the sunshine because from headaches to endless runny noses, it’s just too much.

There are many things we can do, however, when it comes to coping with a high pollen count throughout spring and summer, as well as taking the likes of antihistamines.

This includes checking out the pollen forecast near you, so you can prepare if you need to head out and about.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at what the pollen count is looking like this week (May 13-17).

What is the pollen count in York this week?





It’s looking as though the pollen count in York and across Yorkshire & Humber is going to be low this week, according to the Met Office.

The pollen count monitoring network combines Met Office weather data with expertise from organisations such as the National Pollen and Aerobiological Unit to produce pollen forecasts for five days ahead across the whole of the UK, reports the weather experts.

The pollen levels at the time of writing are as follows:

Monday, May 13: Low

Tuesday, May 14: Low

Wednesday, May 15: Low

Thursday, May 16: Low

Friday, May 17: Low

The Met Office has issued a pollen forecast overview for the coming week, commenting: “Some grass pollen in south of region. Oak pollen currently airborne. Spores: aspergillus types and Leptosphaeria after rain.”

When is grass pollen season in the UK?





Several different types of pollen can cause hay fever, including grass pollen.

The Met Office explains: “If we look at grass pollen, the peak across England and Wales, for example, usually starts in the first two weeks of June. There are two peaks though, with the second, lower peak occurring in the first two weeks of July, after which things tail off slowly.

“These peaks may be masked by how wet, dry, warm or cold it is, and the timing of the peaks very much depends on the weather during spring and early summer.”

It adds: “There are also loads of factors that change the start date of the pollen season. Low temperatures in winter will keep plants and trees dormant for longer into the new year. Essentially, the lower the temperature the less pollen is produced, but, this can change if soil and air temperatures in spring are higher than normal.

“Spring rainfall is also key, as a dry season reduces the amount of pollen production. Regardless of the weather, pollen is also dependent on how hardy different species are and how well they cope with a mixture of different types in one region.”

Keep up to date with the pollen count and forecast where you are on the Met Office website.