A man suffered stab wounds during an incident in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police have said that they were called to the Mayfield Grove area of Harrogate at around 7.30pm on Sunday, May 12.
Officers at the scene found a man with stab wounds in his hand.
The victim was then taken to hospital, where they received treatment for the minor injuries.
The senior commander for the Harrogate District, Superintendent Teresa Lam said: "Thankfully incidents of this nature are extremely rare in Harrogate, and they will not be tolerated. An investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances.
"I would like to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that there is any ongoing wider threat to the general public.
“"Anyone with information that could help us with our enquiries, however small, including any eyewitnesses accounts, CCTV or doorbell footage should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 12240083406.
"Alternatively, you can call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
- Two men were arrested in connection with the incident. A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and a 32-year-old man was arrested for wounding with intent. Both currently remain in police custody.
