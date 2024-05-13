On Saturday a Scarborough crew dealt with two small fires in the woods deliberately lit by youths at Osgodby Hill at 6.49pm. A knapsack sprayer was used.

At 7.19pm a crew extinguished a bin on fire near a local beauty spot at Lake View, Eastfield, using a hose reel jet. A carelessly discarded disposable barbecue was the cause.

Later, at 1.59am on Sunday, the Pickering crew extinguished a small bin fire at the side of the A170 in Allerston using a hose reel