FIRE crews dealt with a series of 'careless' fires over the weekend.
On Saturday a Scarborough crew dealt with two small fires in the woods deliberately lit by youths at Osgodby Hill at 6.49pm. A knapsack sprayer was used.
At 7.19pm a crew extinguished a bin on fire near a local beauty spot at Lake View, Eastfield, using a hose reel jet. A carelessly discarded disposable barbecue was the cause.
Later, at 1.59am on Sunday, the Pickering crew extinguished a small bin fire at the side of the A170 in Allerston using a hose reel
