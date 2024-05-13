North Yorkshire Police are currently investigating a burglary from a residential property on the Broughton Manor estate in Malton. This involved a garden shed being accessed and a mountain bike being stolen from the property.

A spokesperson said: "Initial enquiries indicate that this may be one of a series of incidents which may have occurred between 2 and 4pm on May 11.

"North Yorkshire Police are urging all residents on the Broughton Manor estate and in the wider Malton area to check their properties and any outbuildings for any signs of entry. We also urge everyone to check any CCTV and to report any sightings or any further information by calling 101 and quoting the following reference: NYP-11052024-0090.

"Please ensure that all residents in the Ryedale area remain vigilant and secure all buildings within their property."