The Awards ceremony took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London and comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the show. The pair even took home their own prize.

In case you didn’t tune in to watch, here are all the BAFTA TV Award winners for 2024.

Sarah Lancashire won the prize for leading actress for her performance in popular BBC crime drama Happy Valley.

Sarah Lancashire pays tribute to the cast and crew of Happy Valley as she collects the BAFTA for Leading Actress 🏆#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/6Ad39rGE00 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 202

She was nominated alongside five other actresses:

Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Happy Valley also won an award - the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award - for Catherine Cawood (played by Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment.

You can see all the nominations and winners via the BAFTA website.

Leading actor was won by Timothy Spall for his performance in The Sixth Commandment.

He came out on top having been nominated for a BAFTA with the following actors:

Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

Recommended reading:

Full list of BAFTA TV Awards winners 2024

Leading actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Leading actor – Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Drama series – Top Boy

Supporting actress – Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Supporting actor – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment in Happy Valley

Male performance in a comedy – Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Female performance in a comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Entertainment performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Comedy Entertainment – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh VS

Scripted comedy – Such Brave Girls

Single documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family

Sports coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One

Live event coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Soap – Casualty

Daytime – Scam Interceptors

Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing

Factual entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World

Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge

Factual series – Lockerbie

Specialist factual – White Nanny, Black Child

News coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War

Current affairs – The Shamima Begum Story (This World)

Short Form – Mobility

International – Class Act

Bafta Special Award – Lorraine Kelly

Fellowship – Baroness Floella Benjamin

The likes of TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, comedian Joe Lycett, TV shows Casualty and Strictly Come Dancing were among the award winners.