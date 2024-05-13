The BAFTA Television Awards returned to our screens last night (May 12) with plenty of actors and celebrities taking home top prizes.
The Awards ceremony took place at the Royal Festival Hall in London and comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan hosted the show. The pair even took home their own prize.
In case you didn’t tune in to watch, here are all the BAFTA TV Award winners for 2024.
Sarah Lancashire won the prize for leading actress for her performance in popular BBC crime drama Happy Valley.
Sarah Lancashire pays tribute to the cast and crew of Happy Valley as she collects the BAFTA for Leading Actress 🏆#BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises pic.twitter.com/6Ad39rGE00— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 12, 202
She was nominated alongside five other actresses:
- Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
- Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic
- Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX
- Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One
Happy Valley also won an award - the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award - for Catherine Cawood (played by Sarah Lancashire) and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment.
You can see all the nominations and winners via the BAFTA website.
Leading actor was won by Timothy Spall for his performance in The Sixth Commandment.
He came out on top having been nominated for a BAFTA with the following actors:
- Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic
- Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix
- Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix
- Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max
- Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One
Full list of BAFTA TV Awards winners 2024
- Leading actress – Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
- Leading actor – Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment
- Drama series – Top Boy
- Supporting actress – Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy
- Supporting actor – Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award – Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown moment in Happy Valley
- Male performance in a comedy – Mawaan Rizwan, Juice
- Female performance in a comedy – Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops
- Entertainment performance – Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett
- Comedy Entertainment – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh VS
- Scripted comedy – Such Brave Girls
- Single documentary – Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family
- Sports coverage – Cheltenham Festival Day One
- Live event coverage – Eurovision Song Contest 2023
- Soap – Casualty
- Daytime – Scam Interceptors
- Entertainment – Strictly Come Dancing
- Factual entertainment – Celebrity Race Across the World
- Reality – Squid Game: The Challenge
- Factual series – Lockerbie
- Specialist factual – White Nanny, Black Child
- News coverage – Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel and Hamas At War
- Current affairs – The Shamima Begum Story (This World)
- Short Form – Mobility
- International – Class Act
- Bafta Special Award – Lorraine Kelly
- Fellowship – Baroness Floella Benjamin
The likes of TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, comedian Joe Lycett, TV shows Casualty and Strictly Come Dancing were among the award winners.
