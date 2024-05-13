Adlington Retirement Living says its 61-bed development on Wetherby Road is due for completion in Autumn 2025.

The retirement flats for the over 60s feature 1,2 or 3-brooms with balconies or patios.

There are also maintained gardens, hair salon, therapy suite, homeowners lounge and restaurant.

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said homeowners enjoy not having to worry about maintaining a house or garden and they enjoy

the optional personal care packages can be put in place to suit individuals’ needs.

He added: “More of our homeowners are choosing to move to retirement communities whilst they’re fit and healthy, to future-proof their retirement. We offer a personal approach to care to ensure that each individual receives just the right amount to maintain their independence, allowing them to enjoy their retirement to the full.

“Even though many of our homeowners do not need specialist care, the Adlington on-site support team is always there in the background giving them and their families comfort that in the event of an unexpected fall help is immediately to hand.”

For more details, ring 0800 1181694 or go to www.adlington.co.uk.