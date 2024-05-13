The county’s police force say they were called in on Sunday (May 12) to Stepney Drive in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: “Following a report of a burglary in progress at an address in Stepney Drive, officers attended at about 2.40pm and they found five people inside of a residential house.

“One person attempted to run from officers, but was swiftly caught. All five have been arrested and the investigation has begun.

“If you were in Stepney Drive on Sunday, did you see anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary? Have you driven along the road with dash-cam? If so, have you captured anything which you think might assist us with our investigation?

“If you can help officers with the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 12240083200.”

You can also give anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.