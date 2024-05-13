A THIEF who struck in York city centre has been caught by police.
North Yorkshire Police say that while PCSOs were on patrol on Sunday evening (May 12) in York city centre they were approached by a woman who said that her bike had just been stolen moments earlier.
A police spokesman said: “Our officers completed an area search, resulting in us locating both the cycle and the suspect.
“We returned the bike to a very happy owner within half an hour of the initial report being made to officers.”
