Police say they are growing increasingly concerned about Maxine, who was last seen in Dunnington at 4pm on Saturday.

Maxine is described as about 5’8 tall , with red and black hair. She was last seen wearing a jacket with writing on it, long grey sports jogging bottoms and white boots.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Polioce said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Maxine’s welfare and extensive enquiries are currently taking place to try and locate her.

“Maxine does have links to Doncaster and it is possible that she could have travelled to this area.

“If you have seen Maxine, or have information which will assist with our search then please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference 12240082884.

“Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.”