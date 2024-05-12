Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at a North Yorkshire crossroads this morning.
Fire crews feared that some of the occupants may have been trapped as a result of the collision.
But on arriving at the scene at the ‘Dangerous Corner’ crossroads on the A59 at 10.56am, crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough found that everyone was out of their vehicles and uninjured.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Crews provided scene safety and (the) incident was left with police awaiting recovery of one of the vehicles.”
