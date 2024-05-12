One is a painting of racehorse Aldaniti signed by former jockey Bob Champion, who rode him to victory in the 1981 Grand National.

The second is a painting of the Red Arrows – signed by members of the legendary aerobatic display team.

Both will be up for auction at the ball at York’s historic Guildhall on Saturday May 18.

Bob Champion with Shany's painting of Aldaniti that he has signed (Image: Shany Hagan)

York artist Shany, who has raised thousands for different charities through auctioning off and donating her artwork and who is in the running for a prestigious Women Changing the World Award later this month, said she had been delighted to support the Lord Mayor’s Ball.

She said she was particularly pleased that Bob Champion himself had signed her Aldaniti painting.

“He came from Newmarket to sign it!” she said.

Shany Hagan's Red Arrows painting (Image: Shany Hagan)

Cllr Cullwick said he was ‘very excited’ to have the two artworks to auction off.

“Shany has been so generous,” he said.

“We’ve had a great year of fund-raising, and we’re going to go out with a flourish!”

Shany, right, with Bob Champion (Image: Shany Hagan)

The Lord Mayor’s Ball on Saturday will begin with drinks and ‘street magic’ in the Guildhall courtyard, overseen by the York Guard to add some ‘pomp and pageantry’.

This will be followed by a three course dinner with wine in the 15th century Great Hall. The evening will conclude with live music and dancing.

The ball will raise funds for this year’s Lord Mayor’s charities: Snappy, which works with children with a range of disabilities; and York Women’s Counselling Service, which supports vulnerable women.

Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick (Image: Supplied)

Looking ahead to the Ball, Cllr Cullwick said: “Our historic Guildhall is a wonderful setting for our final fundraising event.

“With a great atmosphere, fantastic food and superb live music this will be a memorable evening helping to raise much needed funds for two vital local charities with whom we have enjoyed working through this civic year.

"It’s shaping up to be a wonderful night! We have raised tens of thousands of pounds for our two special local charities and the ball will be our final fundraising event! Please join us and enjoy a brilliant evening!”

Sheriff of York Sue Hunter added: “The black tie ball promises to be a very special night!”

Tickets for the ball, priced £100 each, can be booked at www.tickettailor.com/events/york/1142106

Shany, who has lived in York for more than 20 years, had eye surgery during the Covid-19 lockdowns and decided to start painting again, despite not picking a paintbrush up for 33 years.

After raising thousands for different charities through auctioning off and donating her artwork, she has been nominated in the Women in Creative Industries category of the Women Changing the World Awards.

The awards will be held in London on May 25.