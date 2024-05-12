And within minutes of crossing the finishing line he pledged to take up a ‘new challenge’ to continue helping to raise the money Adam desperately needs.

Dad-of-two Adam, 37, who was born in York but now lives in Harrogate, has late-stage pancreatic cancer.

He was told in 2020 that he had less than a year to live.

And despite battling valiantly against the disease, he says he has now ‘reached the end of the road’ in terms of NHS treatment.

He and his family are trying to raise £85,000 for immunotherapy treatment in the US and Mexico.

Adam Gray with his wife Chrissy and children Amelie and Wilf (Image: Supplied)

Nick, 38, from Stamford Bridge, has been friends with Adam since they were at school together in Lincolnshire.

They lost touch for years – but reignited their friendship when they discovered they had both moved to Yorkshire.

Nick, himself a dad of two, decided he had to do something on learning of Adam’s condition.

Nick Nixon raises a fist in triumph after completing his 100th 5k run in 100 days (Image: Nick Nixon)

"I cannot imagine the dizzying terror of receiving a pancreatic cancer diagnosis as both a recent husband and expectant father," he said.

"Adam's resolve to pursue every avenue available to rid himself of his disease has been inspirational.

"I wanted to help with fundraising, and it felt like a one-off 10k or sky dive didn't really do the importance of the cause any justice."

He set out on his mission to run 100 5k races in 100 days on February 3.

Since then, he hasn’t missed a single day – not even when he was on holiday in Cornwall with his family, or when business took him to Saudia Arabia for a week.

Nick Nixon running in Riyadh (Image: Nick Nixon)

He completed his last run in Stamford bridge at lunchtime today.

His wife Katie, children Edward, 6, and Ralph, 4, and dog Ron – who accompanied him on some of the runs – were there to watch as he crossed the finish line at the Old Station Club in Stamford Bridge.

He's so far raise just over £1,200 through his efforts.

But speaking just after crossing the final finishing line, he said: “I’m very ready to take a couple of days off - but also keen to take up a new challenge to help raise the extra funds Adam needs!”

Nick Nixon with his dog Ron, who joined him on some of his runs (Image: Nick Nixon)

Nick, who is head of PR for sports consultancy Performance54, describes himself as a ‘6ft 2in, lumbering 17-plus stone man nearing his 40s’.

He admits he wasn’t exactly cut out for the running challenge.

“But that was part of the appeal,” he said.

“Recognising Adam and his family must be going through hell, I wanted to make the challenge as hard as possible to help encourage people to support my fundraising efforts.”

Adam first featured in The Press back in 2020 when he was told that he had pancreatic cancer and had only six to 12 months to live.

His wife Chrissy was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

He began to research his condition - which led to him to starting a strict diet and a regime of countless pills and supplements, as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

He and his family also set out to raise £85,000 for immunotherapy treatment in the US and Mexico that they hope will save his life.

Adam pictured with his children, Amelie and Wilf (Image: The Gray Family)

So far they have raised just over £50,000, and Nick has already been for two rounds of treatment on the other side of the Atlantic.

But he and his family need to raise more if he is to continue the treatment.

Adam said what Nick had done by tackling 100 5k runs in 100 days was ‘amazing’.

“He’s just one of the most supportive people,” Adam said.

To support Nick’s fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nick-nixon-5k-a-day-4-100-days

Adam and his family also have their own fundraising page, at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Savesadamslife?utm_term=P48543AKX