She replaces Prince Andrew, who stood down from the role in 2019 as part of the fallout from his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The racecourse has not had a Royal patron since then.

The racecourse made the announcement that Queen Camilla was to take over the role in a statement released late this evening.

“York Racecourse is both honoured and thrilled that Her Majesty The Queen has agreed to be the Royal Patron of York Racecourse,” it said.

“Both the King and the Queen have a keen interest in both racing and breeding, with the bloodstock interests of the late Queen Elizabeth II having passed into their joint ownership.

“This latest role builds on existing links to the sport for Her Majesty, notably as Patron of the National Stud as well as being President of the Ebony Horse Club, a riding charity in Brixton, London.”

Queen Camilla has visited York races on a number of occasions.

In 2016, as the Duchess of Cornwall, she was in York to watch her horse Pacify, trained by Ralph Beckett, finish in second place at the Dante Festival.

Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall, joins (l-r) Royal Racing manager John Warren, trainer Ralph Beckett and Jockey Fran Berry ahead of Pacify’s run to second place at the Dante Festival in York in 2016 (Image: York Racecourse)

She was back in 2018 when Pacify entered the Knavesmire winners enclosure at the July meeting.

Pacify also had second place finishes in York that year at the Queen Mother’s Cup in June and at the Ebor Festival.

York Racecourse Chairman Bridget Guerin said: “We are both honoured and thrilled that Her Majesty has agreed to be the Royal Patron of York.

“Her well-known support of equestrian sports over many years is so very much appreciated by everyone involved.

“We have been privileged to host Royal visits in the past and very much look forward to welcoming Her Majesty back to York.”